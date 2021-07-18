Ivan Garcia Sells 1,200 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) VP Ivan Garcia sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.12, for a total transaction of $205,344.00.

FRPT stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.99. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.53 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Freshpet by 71.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

