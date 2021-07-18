Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after acquiring an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after acquiring an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after acquiring an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,563,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBT. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.41.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT opened at $31.87 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $76.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. Analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.