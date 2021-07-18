Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bruker were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bruker by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Bruker by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bruker alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $81.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 11.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.64.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.