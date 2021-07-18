bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Acquired by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,094,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,010,000 after acquiring an additional 457,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

BLUE opened at $26.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.75. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. Analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.