Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) Holdings Trimmed by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNRS) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Greenrose Acquisition were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Greenrose Acquisition by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,535,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,551,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 590,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 369,100 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 552,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 353,867 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition by 4,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 324,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 317,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenrose Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GNRS opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Greenrose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.00.

Greenrose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Amityville, New York.

