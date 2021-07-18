CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of LDHAU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

