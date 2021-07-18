CNH Partners LLC Buys Shares of 39,000 Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITQRU. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000.

Itiquira Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

