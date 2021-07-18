CNH Partners LLC Invests $403,000 in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 8,214.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Better World Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $241,000.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

BWAC opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.