CNH Partners LLC Sells 55,000 Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BREZ. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 196.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 64,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 42,625 shares during the period. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Breeze Holdings Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ BREZ opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BREZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.