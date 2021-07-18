CNH Partners LLC Takes Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. CNH Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,728,000. Governors Lane LP bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $9,720,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,340,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,338,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNRH stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.74.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

