Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,903 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $246,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSA opened at $313.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $315.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.14.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.