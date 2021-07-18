Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $255,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSTR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $3,427,200.00. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.89 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.15.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.21.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

