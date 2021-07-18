Walleye Capital LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 80.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $633.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.66, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $418.02 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $643.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

