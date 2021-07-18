Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,997 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.17. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

