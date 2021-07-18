AQR Capital Management LLC Has $30.13 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 405.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 168,474 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Keysight Technologies worth $30,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 1,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $155.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $158.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

