AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,563 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 233,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,563 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $1,762,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,161,000 after purchasing an additional 132,585 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,105,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 135.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS stock opened at $148.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.22. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $93.61 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

RS has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. boosted their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

