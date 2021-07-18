Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 475,831 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $36,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TPH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.43. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

