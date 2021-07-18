AQR Capital Management LLC Has $33.38 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 82,215 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $33,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,064,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,800,000 after purchasing an additional 91,796 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,403 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,476,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,032,000 after purchasing an additional 24,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $87.36 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.30.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

