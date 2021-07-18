Jonathon (Jon) Wild Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) Stock

Frugl Group Limited (ASX:FGL) insider Jonathon (Jon) Wild purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

Jonathon (Jon) Wild also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Jonathon (Jon) Wild purchased 1,000,000 shares of Frugl Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

Frugl Group Company Profile

Frugl Group Limited engages in the development, compliance, and commercialization of cyber safety and grocery comparison applications in Australia. The company offers Family Insights, a cyber safety software platform to help keep children safe online and their parents informed of their children's online habits; and Frugl, a grocery price comparison platform, which offers shoppers with products, promotions, and pricing information to find the lowest price each week across Australia's supermarkets.

