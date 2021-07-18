Greg J. Thor Sells 2,000 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $56,800.00.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 51.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,381,000 after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $15,388,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

