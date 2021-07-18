Insider Selling: CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Sells $66,780.00 in Stock

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Director Jim Barnes sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $66,780.00.

Shares of PRTS opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.22 million, a P/E ratio of -237.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.42. CarParts.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,939,000. Think Investments LP bought a new stake in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,092,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CarParts.com by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,214 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 1,191.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

