Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.
Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.
- On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.
- On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.
Shares of VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
