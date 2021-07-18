Herbert Virgin Sells 1,375 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $62,273.75.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $64,116.25.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $50,490.00.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $61,916.25.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $63,291.25.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $391,050.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $112,320.00.

Shares of VIR opened at $36.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $141.01.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,705,000 after acquiring an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after acquiring an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,298,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

