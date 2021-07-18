Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Acquires $78,930.00 in Stock

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Director Larry W. Carroll acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $78,930.00.
NASDAQ:LRFC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $71.95 million, a PE ratio of 1,324.32 and a beta of 1.89. Logan Ridge Finance Co. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $28.40.
