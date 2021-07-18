SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $13.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their target price on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,202,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,644,624 shares of company stock worth $124,853,641. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITC opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

