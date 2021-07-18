4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Reaches Market Cap of $711,172.08 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a total market capitalization of $711,172.08 and $215,328.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES

FOUR is a coin. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 coins. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official Twitter account is @THE4THPILLARLTD . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar . 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The 4thpillar technologies products and services can be applied to various industries, as the need for secure digital eDelivery of sensitive electronic data and documents rises. It implements Blockchain-based technology solutions and facilitate digital transformation for the public and private sector. “

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Coin Trading

