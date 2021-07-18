AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,208 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Murphy USA worth $38,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $912,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA stock opened at $142.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $115.33 and a one year high of $159.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,351 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.52, for a total transaction of $192,544.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $569,145. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.