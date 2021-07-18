Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.01. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $44.47 and a one year high of $79.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.