Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 693.5% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 133,498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,314,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,890,222.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,969 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE opened at $26.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.72.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

