AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $40,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.00. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $172.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.39.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

