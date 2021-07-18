Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,700 shares, a growth of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 544,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 460,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FLL stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a P/E ratio of 419.00 and a beta of 2.12. Full House Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 10.15 and a quick ratio of 10.10.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 51.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

