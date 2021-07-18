Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.75% of Goal Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,636 shares of company stock valued at $536,011.

PUCK opened at $9.66 on Friday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $9.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

