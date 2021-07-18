Insider Buying: Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Acquires $71,700.00 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie acquired 3,000 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.90 per share, with a total value of $71,700.00.

Stephen Edward Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 200 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $4,346.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Stephen Edward Guthrie acquired 308 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $6,745.20.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.83 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 24.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 29,445 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.2% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

