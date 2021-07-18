Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:PFDRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000.

OTCMKTS PFDRU opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.60.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

