Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,353,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,185,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,749,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000.

Shares of Silver Crest Acquisition stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

