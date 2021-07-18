Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy Sells 1,253 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $84,226.66.

IART opened at $67.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.32. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,948 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

