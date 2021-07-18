Insider Buying: Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Purchases $86,676.00 in Stock

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. purchased 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.72 per share, for a total transaction of $86,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANIX stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIX. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Anixa Biosciences by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

