Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Jul 18th, 2021

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,678.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moncler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

