Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Up 76.3% in June

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the June 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,678.5 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Moncler in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moncler has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Moncler stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. Moncler has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.75.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

