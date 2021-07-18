Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $91,740.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

On Monday, May 10th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $57.60 on Friday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.03.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSTG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,927,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,324,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

NSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

