Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO Sells $97,460.00 in Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) COO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $97,460.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HURN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

