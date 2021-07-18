Royal Bank of Canada Sells 151,227 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401,100 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 151,227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $49,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,956 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock opened at $128.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.71 and a 1-year high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

