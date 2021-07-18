Eudaimonia Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 94.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $37.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. Research analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

