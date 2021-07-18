Eudaimonia Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 421 Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEZ. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,302,000. Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $1,436,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 80.2% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $469,000.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PEZ opened at $84.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.93. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $50.80 and a 52 week high of $97.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.