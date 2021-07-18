Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,000 Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,228 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $40.65 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

