Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $32,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 51.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $687.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $675.86. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $723.01.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The company’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $628.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

