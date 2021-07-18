Mark Wiedman Sells 175 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $872.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.54.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.