Mark Wiedman Sells 175 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $875.02 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $920.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $872.47. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $922.54.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

