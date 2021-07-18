Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Sells $103,733.74 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74.
Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.
