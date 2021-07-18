Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Sells $103,733.74 in Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Director Marla Malcolm Beck sold 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $103,733.74.

Shares of The Children’s Place stock opened at $84.17 on Friday. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $103.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLCE. Citigroup upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter worth $26,000.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.