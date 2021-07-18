Carol F. Bray Sells 5,408 Shares of PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) SVP Carol F. Bray sold 5,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $105,456.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PCSB opened at $18.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $297.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PCSB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from PCSB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PCSB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. M3F Inc. lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 389,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,595 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in PCSB Financial by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 220,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

