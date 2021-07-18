Brokerages Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Target Price at $6.70

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CRK opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.64. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 23.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,601 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 263,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 113,446 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares in the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

