SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.
NYSE:SNX opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNX has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.
In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.