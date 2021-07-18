SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion.

NYSE:SNX opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $130.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barrington Research upped their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $508,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,041 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

