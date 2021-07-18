BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $59.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. BitCoal has a total market cap of $22,829.19 and approximately $59.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.21 or 0.00640664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001258 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000194 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “COALUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.